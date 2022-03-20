Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has recalled how a fight with a rival cricket team got him suspended for two months during his last year of school. While speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube show 'Over and Out', Gambhir revealed that his 'prefect' badge was also taken away from him due to the fight, and he was only allowed to sit for the board exams. "I've got into a lot of fights in school... In 12th standard, when every kid wants to go to school, attend the last days, and I was playing Ranji Trophy as well - I got suspended for two months. I straightaway sat in the board exams after that. Even my prefect badge was taken away. We had gone to Mayo College and were playing this ITSC tournament and we got into a fight with DPS," said Gambhir.

Gambhir also recalled another incident when a shoe fight all but ruined a famous portrait at the 'Oman House', something which he regretted later on.

The former India opening batter also said that the headmaster of Oman House, who had got the painting from Oman, was in tears after looking at the portrait.

"We also did another thing which I now realize was very wrong. As kids you are full of fervour. We were staying in Oman House. The man on whose name that House was built, had brought a huge portrait with a massive frame from Oman. At night, we had a shoe fight with spikes and all and ruined that picture. The headmaster of that House starting crying," he added.

Gambhir, who had made his debut for Team India, announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2018.

During his playing career, Gambhir featured in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, amassing more than 10,000 runs across formats.