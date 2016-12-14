 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Had Difference Of Opinion With MS Dhoni But No Rivalry

Updated: 14 December 2016 15:28 IST

Gautam Gambhir admitted that there was a difference of opinion between the duo on several issues. Gambhir and MS Dhoni were part of an Indian side that did exceptionally well in limited-overs cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Had Difference Of Opinion With MS Dhoni But No Rivalry
Gautam Gambhir played a key role in both the World Cups that India won under MS Dhoni. © BCCI

Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has clarified that, despite media speculations, there was never any rivalry between MS Dhoni and him. The Delhi captain revealed this during a live video chat with his fans on social networking site Facebook on Monday. Gambhir however admitted that there was a difference of opinion between the duo on several issues. Gambhir and Dhoni were part of an Indian side that did exceptionally well in limited-overs cricket.
 
"There was never a rivalry between me and Dhoni. When we played for India, irrespective of the difference of opinion, winning was our ultimate objective. There are bound be differences in opinion. That happens in any sphere of life, if you are in a group, be it in a family or anywhere else, but until the time your goal is to make your country win, I don't think there will ever be any differences. I think he's a fantastic player and a fantastic human being," Gambhir said.

The 34-year-old also stated that he has shared some of the best moments of his professional life with Dhoni.

"We've enjoyed our best moments of our professional life together. Whether it's winning the World T20 in 2007 or the World Cup in 2011 or being the No 1 Test side in the world. Our ambition and our goal has always been the same," he further added.

Gambhir played a key role in both the World Cups that India won under Dhoni's leadership.

In the final of the World T20 against Pakistan, Gambhir top-scored for India with a 75-run knock. The southpaw excelled yet again in 2011, when India pulled off a successful run chase against Sri Lanka in the final of the 50-over World Cup. Gambhir narrowly missed out on a memorable ton after he was dismissed for 97.

Gambhir recently made his comeback in to India's Test side after KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were injured. He was later released after Rahul returned to the side.

Topics : Gautam Gambhir MS Dhoni Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir said there was never any rivalry with MS Dhoni
  • Gambhir admitted to having a difference of opinion with Dhoni
  • Gambhir and Dhoni were part of a very successful Indian cricket team
Related Articles
India vs England: Anil Kumble Bats for Murali Vijay, Bowling Attack
India vs England: Anil Kumble Bats for Murali Vijay, Bowling Attack
Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer
Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer
India vs England: Fit-Again Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to Squad, Gautam Gambhir Dropped
India vs England: Fit-Again Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to Squad, Gautam Gambhir Dropped
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.