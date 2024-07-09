Gautam Gambhir has been named Indian cricket team's next head coach, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on social media on Wednesday. The former India cricketer will replace Rahul Dravid whose tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Jay Shah posted from his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, Jay Shah also posted a message for Rahul Dravid who ended his time as the Indian cricket team head coach by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 during his final assignment.

"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions!"

"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy his leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other's success."

India became the first team ever to win the T20 World Cup title without losing a single game. The Rohit Sharma-led side played some brilliant cricket and claimed the title by beating South Africa in the final.