The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated the process of inviting bids for the Indian cricket team's jersey sponsorship, as the previous deal with fantasy sports platform Dream11 has come to an abrupt end. Sources told NDTV that Dream11 decided not to continue its agreement with the BCCI as the team's lead sponsor, despite the Asia Cup 2025 looming large. This change of heart is primarily due to the newly-introduced 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.' The bill, which has already been passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, bans real-money gaming - Dream11's core business.

Soon after the bill was passed, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia emphasised that the board will abide by the new laws.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.

Dream11 had replaced Byju's as India's lead sponsor in 2023, signing a three-year deal worth Rs.358 crore, which included a per-match fee of Rs.3 crore for home games and Rs.1 crore for away games.

The departure of Dream11, co-founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, as the lead sponsor for the Indian cricket team marks a significant end of an era. The Indian team first sported the Dream11 logo during a Test series against the West Indies in July 2023.

In the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), Dream11 generated over Rs.9,600 crore in revenues. But, with its core real-gaming business being shut down, the company is facing a dramatic loss.

As things stand, the Indian team might have to play the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor. The tournament gets under September 9 in the UAE.

India are in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman. They will take on UAE in their tournament-opener on September 10.