Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques revealed that the Big Bash League controversy involving Babar Azam and Steve Smith did not end on the spot and actually went on for a few days. It all started after the Pakistan cricketer was left fuming on being denied a single by Smith during their match against Sydney Thunder. Media reports claimed that Babar felt 'disrespected' by Smith's decision and even told his teammates in the dressing room about his feelings. He also slammed the boundary cushions with his bat after his dismissal during the match. However, ahead of their next game, Smith revealed that everyone was fine between the two and the matter was completely resolved.

Henriques has now revealed that he played a small part in establishing peace between the two players and he described the entire incident as "a bit of a misunderstanding of cultures".

“It took a couple of days for it to settle down. To be honest, I think it was just a bit of a misunderstanding of cultures. It's a pretty common thing in our culture, and for him, he wasn't used to it. Didn't quite understand. Once it was explained to him, he was absolutely fine. They kissed and made up. I played a role post-game, and so it should be. He was quite upset with what happened on the field. So we needed to try and understand why he felt that way. So once we got to the bottom of it, it was ok,” he said.

Earlier, Smith opened up about his relationship with Pakistan star Babar Azam following their recent Big Bash League controversy.

"Nah, he's good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He's looking forward to tonight; it's a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again," Smith said.