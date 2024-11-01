All the 10 Indian Premier League franchises have announced their retentions ahead of the 2025 auction. Among the biggest highlights of the deadline day, three major captains Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been released by their franchises Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. As the trio enter the auction pool, there are some other star players too who will be in focus of the franchises in the bidding war. Let's have a look at five players who could fetch massive amount at IPL 2025 auction -

1.) KL Rahul: Wicketkeeper-batters are expected to get great attention this auction. Rahul has been a consistent performer and also holds captaincy experience in IPL. These add to his already illustrious portfolio.

2.) Rishabh Pant: He has been one of the most explosive batters, not only in IPL but also in world cricket. Add the leadership abilities and some quality wickeeping skills and Pant becomes a rare commodity.

3.) Ishan Kishan: The southpaw is just another explosive wicketkeeper-batter, who is expected to attract a lot of bidders during the IPL 2025 auction. Kishan is a proven performer in IPL as well as the international stage.

4.) Shreyas Iyer: The title-winning captain, who has been released by KKR, would also be in the minds of franchises like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Delhi Capitals. Given that Iyer led KKR to the title in IPL 2024, his stakes must have reached an all-time high.

5.) Arshdeep Singh: A left-arm pacer of his quality is expected to get a lot of interest from bidders. Quality left-arm pacers already have high stake even in international cricket not only in IPL. The fact that Arshdeep is an Indian pacer will help him become the cynosure of all eyes at the auction.