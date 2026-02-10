Controversy erupted during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a stunning 'bat tampering' allegation against the Indian cricket team. Rajapaksa said that the bats used by the India cricketers had an extra layer of rubber that allegedly helps them in generating extra power. According to ICC rules, bats must be made of wood and nothing else but Rajapaksa hinted towards Indian batters gaining an unfair advantage. Amid the ongoing row, here's a look at some instances where cricket bats grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons -

The Monster Bat Controversy (1771)

English cricketer Thomas White used a bat which was as wide as the wicket itself while playing for Chertsey versus Hambledon at Laleham Burway in 1771. The bat caused a massive controversy at that time and even resulted in a change in the 1774 version of the Laws of Cricket where it was specified that the maxium width of a cricket bat cannot exceed four and one quarter inches.

Dennis Lillie's Aluminium Bat (1979)

Legendary Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillie used a metal aluminium bat during an Ashes Test match in 1979. However, the bat was not to the liking of England captain Mike Brearley who lodged an official complaint that it was damaging the balls. Australia captain Greg Chappell asked Lillie to change bats and the ICC decided to subsequently ban non‑wooden bats.

Ricky Ponting's Graphite-Coated Bat (2006)

Controversy erupted over Australia great Ricky Ponting when the MCC decided to look into the legality of the ‘Kahuna' Kookaburra bat. The bat had a graphite coating and the MCC argued that it helped the batter in producing extra power. ICC went on to ban the bat and other similar models.

Andre Russell's Black Bat (2016)

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell used a black bat with a pink handle while playing for Sydney Thunder in the 2016-17 Big Bash League. The bat was approved by Cricket Australia (CA) but the organisers were left concerned after it left black marks on the white match ball. However, Russell started using the bat once again after a clear laminate cover was added by the manufacturer.

Feroze Khushi's Illegal Bat (2024)

Essex were docked 12 points in the County Championship after Feroze Khushi was found to have used an over-sized bat during their opening match against Nottinghamshire. Khushi's bat did not pass the gauge test conducted by the on-field umpires. While the authorities said that it was the manufacturer's fault, the batter was reprimanded and Essex lost points in the championship battle.