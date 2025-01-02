Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has promised former India batter Vinod Kambli, who walked out of a Thane hospital here, to visit him at the earliest. Kambli was admitted in ICU on December 21 due to health complications which included urinary infection and cramps but doctors later said the 52-year-old also had clots in his brain. On Wednesday, Kambli moved out of the hospital appearing physically frail but high in spirits, and posed for photographs with the hospital staff, besides playing a short game of cricket.

Shailesh Thakur, director of Akruti Hospital, said during Kambli's hospitalisation, he had also made a video call to former India captain Kapil Dev whose batch of 1983 World Cup winners have also extended their offer to help the Mumbai cricketer.

“Hi Kapil paaji how are you,” replied an emotional Kambli to Kapil's greeting through the call.

The World Cup-winning captain then spoke to his one-time teammate for a brief while.

“I will come and see you. You are looking good, you have coloured your beard. Don't rush. If you need to stay (in the hospital) for a few more days, please don't rush. Tell the doctors it is fine if there is a need to stay on for two more days,” Kapil said.

“Take care. When you will better and come out, I will come to meet you. Look after yourself, love you,” Kapil added.

Kapil also thanked Thakur. “Thank you Shailesh, (for) you are looking after him. He is looking good, look after him.

Thakur said the hospital will extend all possible help to Kambli.

“I have been a fan of Kambli sir all my life and it was tough to see him struggling because of his health issues. We brought him to our hospital and we will also take care of his medical expenses and hospitalisation in the future,” Thakur told PTI.

