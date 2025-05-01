Just-retired ICC match referee David Boon says ball tampering and security issues were the biggest challenges that he found "confronting" during his 14-year tenure in the position. Boon officiated in 87 Tests, 183 ODIs and 119 T20Is in the men's game and seven women's T20Is. The 64-year-old former Australia opener, who will join Cricket Australia (CA) as director to continue his long-standing association with the sport, looked back at the joys and challenges of officiating in international matches. "I think there are challenges that you have to meet everyday. You learn something everyday. I suppose there are certain things that are a bit more confronting, I found.

"When I first started one of those (challenges) was ball tampering which I found very confronting... To basically accuse somebody of not doing the right thing," Boon said in a video shared by ICC on X.

"And when there is a security and safety issue they were extremely challenging. One sadly here in Dhaka, Bangladesh and one in Christchurch, but you worked through it ... You take 10 deep breaths and off you go," Boon said, referring to Mosque attack in New Zealand in March 2019.

Boon, whose involvement with competitive cricket began as a teenager in the 1978/79 season when he made his playing debut for Tasmania, ended his international career with 13,386 runs and 26 centuries across 12 years.

Boon, who has served as national selector for 11 years from 2000 and oversaw a golden period for the men's team when it won two ICC World Cups and two Champions Trophy title, also shared his thoughts on the pace of the game and termed it a matter of concern.

"I'm not sure about the over rates, whether we've got that right. Pace of play can be an issue," Boon said.

"I'd hope from an administrative point of view we have a massive umbrella over cricket, and every nation looks at themselves as being under that umbrella form rather than their own little pieces of turf," Boon said.

The just-concluded Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh was Boon's last as match referee.

"It is with mixed emotions that I finish my time as a match referee with the ICC. It has been an incredible honour and pleasure to be a part of this journey spanning nearly 14 years," Boon said.

ICC chairperson Jay Shah paid tribute to Boon, who will now take up a position on Cricket Australia's Board.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council, I extend my gratitude to David Boon for his outstanding service as an ICC match referee," Shah said.

"His professionalism and integrity have set a benchmark for match officials across the sport," Shah added.

