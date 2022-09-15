Former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who was a part of the ICC Elite Panel from 2006 to 2013, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore. He was 66. "Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja tweeted.

"Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise...May Allah grant him magfirat and give his family sabr Ameen," tweeted former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

Rauf umpired his first ODI in 2000 and his first Test in 2005. In 2006, he was named in ICC's Elite Panel, which he was a part of until 2013.

He officiated 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, 28 T20Is and 11 women's T20Is as either umpire or TV umpire.

He also officiated in 40 First Class matches, 26 List A matches and 89 T20s overall, including IPL matches.

He also had a successful domestic career as a middle-order batter.

Rauf played 71 First Class matches, scoring 3423 runs. He played 40 List A matches, scoring 611 runs.