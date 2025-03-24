Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Monday underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match in Dhaka. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the incident occurred in the first innings of the 50-over-a-side contest between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club when the 36-year-old Iqbal felt pain in his chest. Tamim, who was leading Mohammedan, fielded for just one over before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Initially, a helicopter was arranged for Tamim's movement to the hospital, but he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar. He was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital," the report quoted match referee Debabrata Paul as saying.

The treating doctors later issued an official medical bulletin.

"He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage. The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation.

"The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly," the bulletin read.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had cancelled a scheduled board meeting this afternoon after the development. BCB president Faruque Ahmed is at the hospital, along with other members.

Iqbal had announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time in January this year. Earlier, in July 2023, he had made a similar announcement during an emotional press conference but reversed his decision within 24 hours following an intervention from then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Iqbal, who last featured for the national team in 2023, has played 70 Tests and 243 ODIs, scoring 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs respectively for Bangladesh. He has also accumulated 1,758 runs in 78 T20Is.