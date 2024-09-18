As India geared up for the Test series against Bangladesh, all eyes are not just on the players but also on the new leadership of the team. Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener and now the head coach of Team India, will take his first red-ball assignment on Thursday when India plays its first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of the series opener against Bangladesh, Gambhir opened up about his vision, the importance of red-ball cricket, and the hunger that drives both senior and emerging players.

"Indian cricket is fortunate to have players like Ashwin, Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, and others who prioritise red-ball cricket over the other formats. They believe that Test cricket is the most important format and where they can leave a lasting legacy. This mindset needs to be instilled in the younger generation," Gambhir said on Jio Cinema.

"While IPL and T20 cricket are important, focusing on red-ball cricket will help advance Indian cricket," he added.

The head coach also talked about Kohli's return to red-ball cricket, which has been the subject of much anticipation. "The most important thing is Virat's ongoing hunger to be the best in the world," Gambhir said, noting that Kohli's preparation in the nets and the gym is a testament to his relentless desire to excel.

The head coach also highlighted Kohli's anticipation for the upcoming tour of Australia is equally crucial. "His preparation for the Bangladesh series and his anticipation for the Australia tour are crucial," Gambhir explained, adding that senior players like Kohli, Ashwin, and Jadeja still possess the drive to be the best, setting the perfect example for emerging players.

For Gambhir, taking on the role of head coach was a decision driven by a desire to challenge himself. Having served as a mentor in the IPL for teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir admits that transitioning to the role of head coach for the national team is a completely different challenge.

"These are early days. Taking over as head coach of the Indian team is a completely different challenge. I've never been a head coach before, but having experienced players like Rohit, Virat, Ashwin, Bumrah, and Jadeja can make things easier."

After years of contributing to the IPL, Gambhir felt it was time to take on something bigger. "Facing new challenges is what drives me, and that's why I decided to take on this role," he stated.

