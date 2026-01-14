Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner KC Cariappa announced his retirement from all forms of BCCI cricket on Monday, at the age of 31. A mystery spinner, Cariappa shot to fame in 2015 after being purchased by then-reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions KKR for a significant sum of Rs 2.40 crore, despite being an uncapped player. Cariappa represented Karnataka and Mizoram during his domestic career, picking up a total of 157 wickets across formats. He conveyed his decision with a heartfelt post on social media.

"From the streets where it all began to stadium lights and wearing the jersey with pride - I lived the dream I once only imagined. Today, I officially announce my retirement from BCCI cricket," Cariappa posted on his Instagram account.

"This journey gave me everything. Victories that made me smile, defeats that broke me and lessons that shaped me.

"I've felt pressure, pain, sacrifice but also the kind of joy only cricket can give," he added.

Despite his price tag, Cariappa made just one appearance for KKR in IPL 2015. His maiden IPL wicket was none other than AB de Villiers. He was then bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and took seven wickets in nine matches over the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons.

Cariappa expressed gratitude towards the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Cricket Association of Mizoram. Cariappa's first-class numbers are impressive - 75 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 23.20.

"I owe my deepest gratitude to Karnataka State Cricket Association for building me, guiding me and believing in me when it mattered the most. And to the Cricket Association of Mizoram, thank you for trusting me and supporting me like family," Cariappa wrote.

"My 7-year IPL journey will always stay close to my heart. Proud to have represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals," he further said.

"To every selector, coach, teammate, support staff, and every fan - thank you. You didn't just support my game... you supported my dream. I may be retiring from BCCI cricket today but I will never retire from loving this game," Cariappa concluded.