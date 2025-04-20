Fast-bowling all-rounder Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana was selected as the captain of the 2025 Women's ODI WC qualifiers' team of the tournament, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal are the other players from the Pakistan team included in the qualifiers' team of the tournament, where the hosts and Bangladesh sealed their spots for the ODI World Cup to be held later this year in India. They are joined by West Indies' skipper Hayley Matthews, all-rounders Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne, as well as Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, and Sharmin Akhter. Scotland's duo of Katherine Fraser and Kathryn Bryce complete the rest of the line-up, with Rabeya Khan of Bangladesh named as the 12th player.

Muneeba scored 223 runs, including half-centuries against Scotland and Bangladesh and is picked as one of the openers alongside Hayley, who made an unbeaten century in a losing cause in the West Indies' opening match against Scotland.

She then finished the competition by scoring the second-fastest half-century in women's ODI history against Thailand, reaching the landmark in 21 deliveries on her way to a 29-ball 70. Hayley, 27, also topped the wicket-taking charts with 13 scalps, including four-wicket hauls against Scotland and Ireland.

Sharmin is picked at three after a consistent tournament that saw her score half-centuries against Thailand (94 not out), Scotland (57) and the West Indies (67), finishing with 266 runs at 66.5. She is followed by the competition's leading run-scorer and Player of the Tournament, Kathryn, who backed up scores of 91 against Pakistan and 60 against Thailand with a majestic 131 not out against Ireland, her first ODI century.

Kathryn also took six wickets in the tournament, while Nigar takes the keeping duties after playing an integral role in the three victories which ultimately secured Bangladesh's progress to the main event by notching up consecutive scores of 101, 51 and 83 not out.

Chinelle, meanwhile, made 46 not out against Ireland and 51 not out against Bangladesh before blasting five sixes in a remarkable 17-ball 48 in their win over Thailand. On the other hand, Aaliyah took 12 wickets, including four for 39 against Bangladesh, two clear of Katherine and Nashra.

Katherine took three-wicket hauls against both the West Indies and Thailand, also chipping in with valuable runs, while Nashra took wickets in every match, including three apiece against Ireland and Thailand.

Sadia is included after taking nine wickets at 16.22 and going at just 3.84 runs an over, while Rabeya, who took three wickets in Bangladesh's pivotal win over Ireland and six overall, found place as the 12th player.

2025 Women's ODI WC Qualifiers Team of the Tournament: Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Muneeba Ali (Pakistan), Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh, wk), Fatima Sana (Pakistan, captain), Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies), Katherine Fraser (Scotland), Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan), Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan) and Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh, 12th Player).

