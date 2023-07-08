Less than 24 hours after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal decided to take back his decision of hanging his boots on Friday. His change of decision came following an intervention by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim, along with his wife, met Hasina alongside former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan. The southpaw shared a post on Instagram with a picture alongside Hasina and he wrote, "Can't say no to the Honourable Prime Minister".

Tamim's u-turn, however, irked Rajasthan Royals, who shared an interesting post regarding the same.

"Fastest things in 2023," RR shared a meme with Tamim's picture.

Fastest things in 2023 pic.twitter.com/uHh9zOUFHu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2023

With the ODI World Cup set to be held in India later this year, Tamim's announcement shook the Bangladesh cricket fans.

Tamim's decision came a day after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

As a result, Bangaldesh had appointed Litton Das as interim captain for the second and third ODIs against Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Tamim broke down in tears as he addressed the media and said as quoted by ICC, "This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment."

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2007 and has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The prolific left-handed opener has over 15,000 runs in international cricket, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

Iqbal had already retired from T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April.

(With ANI Inputs)