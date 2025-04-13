South Africa pace great Dale Steyn came out with a cryptic post on social media on Friday. Fans could not keep calm as they tried to figure out to whom the post was directed at. "There's some guys that really shouldn't be at this league," wrote the ex-South Africa fast bowler, who also holds the experience of playing 93 IPL matches. While Steyn did not take any player's name and neither mentioned which league he was talking about, the fans started guessing it all.

"Thala should be sacked," commented a fan. Notably, Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni is often referred to as 'Thala'. It's a Tamil word which means leader or head of something.

"Talking about MS Dhoni," claimed a user in the comment section.

"Steyn talking about Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Livingstone, Padikkal, Dhoni, Rohit Sharma," wrote another fan.

"Maybe you are talking about Thala," was also in the comments.

There's some guys that really shouldn't be at this league. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 10, 2025

CSK on Friday suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, as the MS Dhoni-led side, for the first time, lost three matches in a row at their hallowed home ground of Chepauk in their proud Indian Premier League history.

It was yet another dismal batting performance by the five-time champions, who were completely dismantled by a clinical KKR side, slumping to their fifth straight loss of the season.

The disappointing showing came in a match where the legendary Dhoni took charge of the team after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to injury.

Dhoni managed just one run off four balls before being dismissed in the 16th over, having come in to bat at number nine.

Invited to bat, a completely disoriented CSK could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at Chepauk, as KKR dished out a clinical bowling show.

It was CSK's third lowest total in the IPL and the lowest by any team in this edition so far.

Chasing a paltry 104 for a win, KKR cantered home in 10.1 overs with opener Sunil Narine bludgeoning his way to a 18-ball 44 studded with two fours and five sixes.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane also played his part with a solid 20 not out off 17 balls, while Quinton de Kock, the other opener, contributed 23. Rinku Singh also remained not out on 15 off 12 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)