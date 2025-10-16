A fan managed to breach security at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in an attempt to meet Babar Azam. It was Babar's birthday on Wednesday and in a video going viral on social media, the young fan was seen climbing through the Majid Khan Enclosure and making his way towards the players' area near the Pakistan dressing room. The fan was spotted by the Pakistan coaching staff and they did not waste any time in informing the security. Ultimately, the fan was escorted away despite his repeated pleas to meet Babar.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not released any official statement regarding the incident.

Pakistan's spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan did the heavy lifting before Shaheen Afridi applied the finishing touches as the hosts wrapped up a 93-run victory over World Test Championship (WTC) winner South Africa on the fourth day of the first Test on Wednesday.

The win not only gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the two-match series but also ended South Africa's remarkable 10-Test winning streak, the longest in their history.

Defending a target of 276, Pakistan maintained their stranglehold on a surface that had grown increasingly treacherous for batting. The chase — never before achieved at the Gaddafi Stadium — was rendered even more improbable as Pakistan's spinners exploited the sharply deteriorating pitch. Noman Ali, with his subtle variations and unrelenting accuracy, claimed his third Test-match 10-for, while Afridi's late four-wicket burst ensured the visitors' resistance ended swiftly.

South Africa's hopes had briefly flickered through Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton, who defied the conditions with contrasting methods. Brevis, playing only his third Test, produced a dazzling 54 off 54 balls, counterattacking with six fours and two sixes — including a no-look hit over long-on that brought up his half-century.

(With IANS inputs)