Ignored England cricket team fast bowler Tymal Mills has joined OnlyFans, a website known for adult content. The cricketer, who has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), last played for England in 2023. He revealed his decision in a recent interview but added that his page will focus solely on lifestyle and cricket content. “Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots,” Mills told The Athletic. “This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about.”

“There's no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn.”

“But what I'll be doing will be far from that. When you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting,” Mills added.

OnlyFans has been expanding its reach in the recent past and well-known tennis player Nick Kyrgios was one of the big names to become a non-adult content creators on the site.

However, Mills became the first high-profile cricketer to venture into OnlyFans.

“I'm going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn't been done before. Players speak before and after games in the media but it's often manicured, generic stuff,” he said.

“I can use this platform to talk about what I'm thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer.”

Mills also said that subscriptions to his OnlyFans page will be mostly free.

“I'm not looking to get rich off the back of the platform,” he said in the interview. “People won't be asked to break the bank. I'm going to try to find that balance when putting a value to it.”