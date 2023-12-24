Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of 'sheer discrimination' for allegedly ignoring his Test record in Australia. Kaneria took to social media to share a graphic that listed Pakistan bowlers with the best performances in Australia and pointed out that despite taking 24 wickets in 5 matches, his name was missing. “Just look at the audacity of Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Just look at the audacity of Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me. pic.twitter.com/HhkamhdFMc — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 23, 2023

However, social media users were quick to point out that the list in the graphic features Pakistan bowlers with the best averages in Australia and not bowlers with the most wickets. While Kaneria has taken 25 wickets in Australia, his average is above 40 and this is why, he did not feature in the list.

This list is best ranked by bowling average.



Danish Kaneria took his 24 wickets at 40.58 in Australia.



That's why he isn't on the list. https://t.co/RdKiafnoYL — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) December 24, 2023

An audit report by the Pakistan Auditor General's office has shown the PCB has been suffering revenue losses in millions of rupees from its Pakistan Super League due to the financial sharing model with the six franchises and other anomalies.

Match-5

Wkts-24

Avg-40.58

Eco-3.80

SR-64



I think above list is based on Bowling Average. — Sæn (@TheHelmetPunch) December 24, 2023

The audit report details which have surfaced in the Pakistani media indicate that the PCB went out of its way to give the impression that all was well with the PSL as a financial brand.

The AG's report has expressed its concerns over the financial model and matters off the PSL and also recommended a thorough investigation into these matters.

The Audit Report states that contrary to the general impression the board has been taking losses from the PSL after it tinkered with the financial model of the league.

The losses have come about because of the changed profit-sharing arrangement related to the central pool of revenue generated by the PSL.

The audit report notes that the PCB incurred a substantial loss of 1,637,977 million rupees due to an increase in the share of PSL franchises in the central pool.

The interesting part is that under a 10-year agreement signed between the PCB and the franchises any amendments could only have been made after completion of 10-years in 2025.

The AG's report notes that the PCB suffered losses starting from the fifth edition of the league where franchises share in media rights were increased to 80%, leaving just 20% for the board.

Similarly, sponsorship rights were divided with 40% going to franchises and 60% to the board and even in the sale of ticket sales 90% went to franchises, and only 10% went to the PCB. The AG's report points out this resulted in the PCB missing out on potential revenue of 810 million rupees.

