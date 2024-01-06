Former Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu on Saturday quit the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy last month. "In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP had said then in a post on social media platform X.



"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You." he wrote in a post.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

Ambati Rayudu outlined the differences between the fans of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and they are among the most supported teams in the competition. In a recent interview, Rayudu was asked about the fandom of both franchises and he believes that there is something fundamental that makes them different. The former CSK and MI cricketer believed that the fans of the team were MS Dhoni fans first and then the fans of the team. On the other hand, Rayudu said that for Mumbai Indians fans, the team came first and then they focused on the player who were playing for the franchises.

"As a player I would say, they support Mumbai Indians more than one player or X player or Y player. They are always for Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings is slightly different. Chennai are: Dhoni's fans first and then CSK. If Mahi bhai is not there, don't think the stadium would be half full. They are all Mahi bhai fans," Rayudu said on The Ranveer Show 360.

Advertisement

Rayudu played for both sides during his IPL career before retiring in 2023. He went on to say that considering the fandom that Dhoni enjoys in Chennai, CSK may struggle to fill the stadium once he retires.