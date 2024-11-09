Former Australian skipper Tim Paine picked up young batting star Sam Konstas as a replacement for opening batter Usman Khawaja in Tests if the veteran hung up his boots. Paine was speaking on SEN as Konstas participated in the two-match unofficial Test series against India A. Konstas first taste of major success was securing the ICC U19 World Cup title win with Australia this year. In the tournament, Konstas scored 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century.

During the India A-Australia A series, Konstas auditioned for Australia's opener search, as an injury to all-rounder Cameron Green and mixed results have resulted in Steve Smith sliding down the order just four Tests worth of sample size following David Warner's retirement. During the series, Konstas failed in first match, scoring 0 and 16. In the second match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the batter scored three in the first innings and followed it with a match-winning 73* during a 168-run chase. He competed with the likes of Nathan McSweeney, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft for a spot as an opener.

So far in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas has emerged as the leading run-getter with 452 runs in six innings at an average of 90.40, including two centuries and a fifty.

While Paine is in no hurry to have Australia move on from Khawaja, he looks at Konstas as a long-term replacement, given some promising returns at 19 years of age. He also expressed hope that Khawaja does not call it qui

"Out of the four guys (Konstas, Harris, Bancroft, McSweeney), that are playing right now, I think they would lean to a Sam Konstas if something were to happen to a second opener," said Paine as quoted by SEN.

"I said to you last week, he played a few shots last week that you can tell he is going to be a gun, you can tell he is going to handle the occasion. The timing for me looks to be lining up that he would be the one who would replace Usman when he decides to call time."

Filling up Khwaja's shoes would be quite a task for young Konstas. In 73 Tests throughout a 13-year-long career, the 37-year-old has made 5,451 runs at an average of 45.80, with 15 centuries and 26 fifties in 131 innings, with the best score of 195*.

After a return to the Test side in 2022 following three years on the sideline after being dropped in 2019, Khawaja is in the form of his life, having made 2,564 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 53.42, with seven centuries and 12 fifties in 54 innings and best score of 195*.

So far since his debut in first-class cricket last year, Konstas has scored 549 runs in eight matches and 14 innings at an average of 42.23, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 152.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

