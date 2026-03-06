Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has reacted to reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is fining its players over their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB has imposed a hefty fine of PKR 5 million (approximately US$18,000) on each member of the national squad. Reacting to the reports, Khawaja-who was born in Pakistan-said that while the decision is laughable, it will only serve to put more pressure on the players.

"I just heard that the Pakistani players got fined after the T20 World Cup. I mean, I didn't believe it at first, but it must be true. It's absolutely amazing that the PCB could think this is a good idea. Sorry, I'm laughing because I can't believe it," Khawaja said in a video on Instagram.

"Just think, what high-performance team in the entire world, let alone cricket, fines players for losing games? They're not trying to lose! How does that even make them perform better next time? It's in absolute shambles. I really feel for the Pakistani players. Poor Pakistani players," he added.

The report noted that the fines are not for disciplinary reasons but specifically for what the board deems "poor performance."

Interestingly, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi offered a starkly different verdict. Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi argued that the punishment was actually too lenient.

"This is a decision that's hard to understand. That's narrow-minded thinking. This is a small amount-what will you even do with 50 lakhs? It doesn't even sound like a penalty," Afridi said. He instead suggested a more drastic approach: "Players who did not perform should be sent back to first-class cricket. There are some players who I feel shouldn't be in the team for at least two years. That is enough [of a punishment]."

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals after their Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out, followed by the defeat to England.