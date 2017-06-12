 
Ethics Officer To Be Appointed By BCCI: Vinod Rai

Updated: 12 June 2017 21:20 IST

The Committee of Administrators head says the ethics officer will address the issue of conflict of interest.

Vinod Rai is the Committee of Administrators head. © NDTV

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon appoint an ethics officer to address the issue of conflict of interest, which has been plaguing Indian cricket for some time now. Committee of Administrators (COA) chairman Vinod Rai said such a decision was the need of the hour. "All issues regarding conflict of interest will be referred to ethics officer appointed by the BCCI. He will be appointed soon. A lot of complaints regarding conflict of interest have been received," said Rai after a meeting.

Historian Ramachandra Guha, who resigned from the committee recently, had lashed out at the BCCI's functioning in his resignation letter and made observation on conflict of interest in the case of Rahul Dravid, who is India A coach and also a mentor of the Delhi Daredevils IPL franchise.

Dravid has sought more clarity on the subject so that he can take an informed decision.

Guha sparked a debate on the issue as he also alleged that Sunil Gavaskar also had a conflict of interest in his working as BCCI commentator when he also had stakes in Professional Management Group (PMG) which signed up Shikhar Dhawan for three years.

The historian wrote in his letter, "I have repeatedly pointed to the anomaly whereby BCCI-contracted commentators simultaneously act as player agents."

Gavaskar though sees no conflict of interest and said he was appalled by the allegations.

