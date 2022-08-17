Express fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has given South Africa a great start in their first Test match against England at Lord's. South Africa are currently sitting on top of the World Test Championship table and a good series against England will help them further consolidate their position. Proteas captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to field and Rabada ensured the decision turned out to be a good one.

Rabada first dismissed Alex Lees with a thundering delivery outside the off stump. The southpaw was beating for pace as the ball kissed the outside edge of the bat and zoomed through to the wicket-keeper's gloves.

Watch: Rabada dismisses Lees with a jaffa

Zak Crawley was the nest to go and the right hander was done in by a delivery that stayed a bit low.

Watch: Markram takes good slip catch to dismiss Crawley

Another one ????????????



King ???? on the work after a long time#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/s3nw5XYBm3 — Kagiso Rabada (@cricketer_jii) August 17, 2022

The delivery was angled in from outside the off stump and the outside edge was caught low by Aiden Markram at second slip