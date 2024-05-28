England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I is here. In the four-match T20I, the first T20I was washed out while the second T20I was won by England. Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team didn't finish well and faltered in the batting department after a 23-run loss against England in the second T20I on Saturday. The first T20I between the two teams got washed out due to heavy rain in Leeds. Both teams last played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan are coming to the series after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1.

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, May 28.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)