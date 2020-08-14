England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Updates: Babar Azam Key For Pakistan As England Look To Wrap Them Cheaply
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan were 126/5 at stumps after a combination of rain and bad light cut short play on the first day of the second Test.
England's senior-most bowler James Anderson led front front as the hosts reduced Pakistan to 126/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday. Anderson returned with two wickets, while Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran chipped in with one wicket each. Around 45 overs were lost on the opening day as a combination of rain and bad light cut short play on the first day of the second Test. Anderson had taken 2-35 from 15 overs to move to within eight wickets of becoming the first fast bowler with 600 wickets in Tests. Only batsman that showed some resistance to England pace quartet was opener Pakistan opener Abid Ali who made most of two dropped catches to score 60 runs. Fawad Alam, playing his first Test in 11 years, went without troubling the scorers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
- 15:16 (IST)Enjoy the highlights!If you missed the action on Day 1.. Don't worry here's all the key actions that happened on a rain-curtailed opening day of the second Test. Enjoy!
Who impressed you most with the ball on Day 1?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2020
Full Highlights: https://t.co/MhscYFTLWB#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/8NeRQfuhif
- 15:13 (IST)Recap Day 1!Pakistan looked in great control as they lost just two wickets in the first two sessions but England bowlers picked up three crucial wickets in the rain-curtailed third session to push them on the backfoot. The visitors were 126/5 at stumps on Day 1, with Babar Azam still out in the middle along with their wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.
- 15:08 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to the live blog of day 2 action of the second Test between England and Pakistan. Yesterday, the rain played the spoilsport washing out almost half of day's play.