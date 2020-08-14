England's senior-most bowler James Anderson led front front as the hosts reduced Pakistan to 126/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday. Anderson returned with two wickets, while Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran chipped in with one wicket each. Around 45 overs were lost on the opening day as a combination of rain and bad light cut short play on the first day of the second Test. Anderson had taken 2-35 from 15 overs to move to within eight wickets of becoming the first fast bowler with 600 wickets in Tests. Only batsman that showed some resistance to England pace quartet was opener Pakistan opener Abid Ali who made most of two dropped catches to score 60 runs. Fawad Alam, playing his first Test in 11 years, went without troubling the scorers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

