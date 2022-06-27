Brilliant half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Joe Root put England well on their way to a 3-0 series whitewash over the visiting New Zealanders. At stumps on Day 4, Pope was unbeaten on 81 and Root 55 not out with England needing 113 more runs to win the third and final Test at Headingley and complete a series sweep. Going into Day 5, New Zealand will be praying for a miracle with the English firmly in control. England will be firm favourites to wrap up a 3-0 series success over Test world champions New Zealand after chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 in five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 5 of England vs New Zealand 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds