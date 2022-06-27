Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: New Zealand Eye Miracle As England Close In On Series Whitewash
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live: England need just 113 more runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash over New Zealand.
ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test Live: Ollie Pope and Joe Root in action.© AFP
Brilliant half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Joe Root put England well on their way to a 3-0 series whitewash over the visiting New Zealanders. At stumps on Day 4, Pope was unbeaten on 81 and Root 55 not out with England needing 113 more runs to win the third and final Test at Headingley and complete a series sweep. Going into Day 5, New Zealand will be praying for a miracle with the English firmly in control. England will be firm favourites to wrap up a 3-0 series success over Test world champions New Zealand after chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 in five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022, Jun 23, 2022
Day 4 | Stumps
ENG
360&183/2 (39.0)
NZ
329&326
Headingley, Leeds
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.69
% chance to win
ENG 83%
Draw 8%
NZ 9%
Batsman
Ollie Pope
81* (105)
Joe Root
55 (80)
Bowler
Michael Bracewell
70/1 (11)
Neil Wagner
33/0 (7)
The equation is quite simple, England need another 113 runs to complete the whitewash whereas, New Zealand need to pick the remaining 8 wickets if they are to avoid. A result seems quite sure unless weather plays a part. The forecast is fine though so a draw is the most unlikeliest result. The likeliest on the hand is an England win, they are heavy favourites at the moment to win this game. The visitors, need wickets and quickly, first though, they need to break this stand which is looking solid so far. An important first session awaits…
… DAY 5, SESSION 1 …
New Zealand, they had their chances, there were a few opportunities created by Bracewell but none were taken. There was enough assistance from the pitch as well but they just weren’t consistent with their lines. Also, Williamson will be disappointed with the rate at which England scored. They need wickets and in heaps on the final day if they are to have a chance in this game. Can they avoid a whitewash? Do join us at 03:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) to find out. Till then take care and cheers!
The openers did not contribute a lot but Pope and Root have been brilliant. They have added 100 plus in no time and they just don’t seem like they’ll be getting out. England with 8 wickets in hand, should cruise home on Day 5.
End of an excellent day for England! Their batters have continued their excellent form and they are well on course to make it 3-0.
Fuller one on leg, Ollie Pope flicks it towards backward square leg for one. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 4.
On middle again, Joe Root sweeps it towards leg side for one.
FOUR! A poor delivery from Michael Bracewell. On a length and on leg, slower too, Joe Root pulls it hard towards backward square leg for a boundary.
FOUR! This brings 50 up for Joe Root and he gets a standing ovation. On a length and on leg, Joe Root just gives it a fine tickle as it goes towards the fine leg for a boundary.
On leg this time, Joe Root looks to sweep it but fails to connect well.
Tossed up on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
Good-length delivery on middle. Ollie Pope punches this towards mid on.
Full delivery aimed for the stumps, Joe Root gets forward and works it to square leg for a single.
Beaten this time! Joe Root goes searching for a full delivery outside off, the ball shapes away and beats his outside edge.
Good-length delivery outside off stump, Joe Root shoulders his arms to this one.
Goes full angling down leg stump. Ollie Pope flicks this one to fine leg for a single.
Neil Wagner goes around the wicket and bowls it full on off, Ollie Pope plays it towards mid off.
Fuller one on middle, Ollie Pope flicks it towards square leg for a single.
On off this time, Root plays a reverse sweep again towards backward point for one.
Goes on middle with some turn, Joe Root again looks to play a reverse sweep but the ball hits his glove and rolls towards short leg.