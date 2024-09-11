Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia Live Score Updates 1st T20I
ENG vs AUS Live Updates, 1st T20I: England take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match rubber in Southampton, with both teams missing several key players due to various reasons.
ENG vs AUS Live Updates, 1st T20I: England take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match rubber in Southampton, with both teams missing several key players due to various reasons. England, who are without captain Jos Buttler, will be led by explosive opener and keeper-batter Phil Salt. England named their playing XI on the eve of the match, with batter Jordan Cox, 20-year-old allrounder Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton to make their T20 international debuts. Australia, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who sat out during last week's series sweep of Scotland. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Sep 11, 2024
Match Delayed
ENG
AUS
Utilita Bowl, Southampton
ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Score Updates
UPDATE - 4.53 pm GMT - Uh oh! Rain earlier in the day in Southampton has caused a delay, and while the weather has improved, a wet outfield is holding up proceedings. The toss is now scheduled for 5.15 pm GMT, with the first ball expected at 5.45 pm GMT. Fingers crossed the conditions stay clear, and we can get a full game without further interruptions. Stay tuned!
In case you missed it, on Tuesday, England announced a 17-man squad for the three-match Test series in Pakistan set for October. The big talking points were the return of opener Zak Crawley and captain Ben Stokes, both of whom were sidelined for the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka due to injuries. The squad also welcomes the return of Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed, with spin expected to play a crucial role in the subcontinental conditions. Additionally, Jordan Cox, who is set to make his T20I debut, has been included, along with uncapped pacer Brydon Carse, bringing fresh talent to the squad.
Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, have struck a perfect balance with explosive power hitters at the top and versatile all-rounders in the middle, enabling them to play a fearless, aggressive brand of cricket. Despite having a relatively inexperienced pace attack, the return of seasoned campaigner Josh Hazlewood adds depth and balance to the side, making them a more formidable force on paper compared to England. With Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green piling on the runs against Scotland, Australia will likely look to dominate early with the bat, requiring only steady support from their bowling unit to maintain control. As both teams gear up for an important opening victory, this match promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Stay tuned, as the toss is just moments away!
After a challenging couple of years, England are on the brink of building a fresh, dynamic core team. However, they will be without star player and captain Jos Buttler, who has been sidelined due to a calf injury. In his absence, Phil Salt will captain this revamped squad, featuring three debutants eager to make their mark in the opening clash. Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton have all been named in the playing XI and will be eager to embark on their T20I careers for England in an exciting new chapter. Despite the team's relative lack of collective experience, they possess the firepower and talent to challenge the Australians, who come into this series riding high on a dominant series victory against Scotland.
Hello, and welcome to this eagerly awaited clash between two of cricket’s fiercest rivals! England are set to host Australia in the opening match of this thrilling three-match T20I series, with the first showdown taking place at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton. Expect high drama, as both these sides look to kick off this electrifying series with a statement performance!
... MATCH DAY ...
Cricket's oldest rivalry is all set to take centerstage but not in the form of the Ashes but a couple of white-ball series as Australia travel to England for 3 T20Is and 5 ODIs, and very rarely do we get to see teams play a five-match bilateral ODI series which is great news for the cricket purists. First up, it is the T20I series with the first game to be played at the Utilita Oval in Southampton. Australia have already been in the UK for a few days now and have had some good practice in their 3-0 demolition of Scotland just a few days back. Also, a few of their players also participated in The Hundred and should be well-versed with the conditions which is a huge plus for the touring side. England on the other hand have a new-look side with a number of key players missing due to injuries and Moeen Ali recently retiring from all forms of international cricket hasn't helped their cause either. Skipper, Jos Buttler injured himself in the Vitality Blast and has now been sidelined with Phil Salt taking over the captaincy. Staying with the hosts, England, Brendon McCullum is all-set to take reigns as the white-ball coach as well after being at the helm of the red-ball side for quite a while now. The likes of former England greats like Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Flintoff will join McCullum's coaching staff as England look to revive their ruthless approach that won them the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup as well. Sticking with some team news and England do have a fairly inexperienced side but they do have some hungry guys raring to go as well. Jofra Archer has been back in the side for a couple of months now and will look to be at his best and lead the likes of Josh Hull and John Turner. Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley are exciting prospects in the middle order but a lot will ride on the shoulders of Liam Livingstone. England have gone on and announced their playing XI for the first game as the likes of Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell have been handed debuts whereas Jamie Overton who has come in as Buttler's replacement will also make his T20I debut but will play as a genuine batter. Saqib Mahmood also plays hs first international game since March 2023 as the likes of Hull, Turner and Mousley miss out on the first game. Australia on the other hand have a similar side to the one that took on Scotland last week but the huge positive from them is the return of Josh Hazlewood from injury and he will be expected to play some role in this T20I series. The batting looks solid with Travis Head in solid form and the middle order of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green all making an impact against Scotland. That second opening spot is an area of concern and it will be interesting whether they keep faith in Jake Fraser-McGurk throughout the series or use the option of using skipper Mitchell Marsh or even someone else in that spot. The pace bowling looks well-rounded but it looks like the likes of Stoinis and Green will be heavily used as all-rounders rather than our and out batters. Another key battle will be between Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa with both proving to be genuine wicket-takers in recent times and overall it should be a very exciting series. Also, the last time these two sides met was in the Caribbean during the T20 World Cup and Australia won that contest rather comfortably. Will we see something similar here or will England's young guns step up and snatch a win in front of the home fans? We shall find out in due time.