ENG vs AUS Live Updates, 1st T20I: England take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match rubber in Southampton, with both teams missing several key players due to various reasons. England, who are without captain Jos Buttler, will be led by explosive opener and keeper-batter Phil Salt. England named their playing XI on the eve of the match, with batter Jordan Cox, 20-year-old allrounder Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton to make their T20 international debuts. Australia, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who sat out during last week's series sweep of Scotland. (Live Scorecard)