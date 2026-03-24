England coach Brendon McCullum will keep his job despite the team's Ashes debacle, with cricket chief Richard Gould insisting he can "adapt and evolve". The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) promised a "thorough review" after Ben Stokes's team were demolished 4-1 on their five-Test tour of Australia, which ended in January. In addition to their poor performances on the pitch, there were reports of excessive drinking by players while they were on a break, raising concerns about the dressing-room culture. Revelations followed that vice-captain Harry Brook had been involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on the pre-Ashes visit to New Zealand. A 4-0 loss in Australia four years earlier led to the departures of Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles but this time the ECB has backed its leadership team following its review.

It means captain Stokes, McCullum, and England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key will all keep their jobs.

McCullum, 44, at the helm since 2022, has been responsible for England's aggressive "Bazball" approach to red-ball cricket, which has produced some spectacular performances.

But his methods have failed to yield a series win against India or Australia -- England's main rivals in the Test arena.

The New Zealander's contract, which is reportedly worth more than £1 million ($1.3 million) a year, runs for another 18 months.

- Learning lessons -

ECB chief executive Gould told a briefing at Lord's on Monday that there was a resolve among the leadership group to put things right.

"There was a lot of consideration as to what is the right mix of leadership and who do we want and who do we need," he said.

"I think what we've seen is a determination from all those involved to adapt and evolve, to understand that there are different ways of doing things and through the disappointment and difficulties of the Ashes to learn from that.

"And so, you know, we've got a lot of people, yes, hurt by what went on during the Ashes, but equally determined to now put things right and looking forward to seeking revenge in 2027 (when Australia tour England)."

Key, speaking alongside Gould, said there had often been a "lack of consequence for sub-standard performance" in terms of under-performing players.

But Gould, the son of former Wimbledon and Wales football manager Bobby Gould, defended the lack of change in senior team management by saying such decisions were not a "popularity campaign".

"My old man was a football manager, sacking was part of the job," he said.

"It didn't necessarily do the right thing. Moving people on can sometimes be the easy thing to do. That's not the route that we're going to take.

"I've seen the driving ambition and determination that we're lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes and move forward."

Key, a former England Test batsman, insisted he was hurting as much as any fan after the Ashes loss.

"I wouldn't underestimate some of the pain that we've been through," said Key, adding: "Brendon, myself, Ben, it's been as tough a time as I think I've had... You don't do these jobs to be the most popular person in the world. You do it to try and make a difference.

"I felt personally that there's still a lot to do."

England host New Zealand and Pakistan in two three-Test series this season, starting with the series opener against the Black Caps from June 4.

jdg/jw/mw