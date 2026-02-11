A video of India pacer Mohammed Siraj is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the fast bowler was surrounded by an uncontrolled crowd, and he even ended up losing his cool. Fans in huge numbers tried to click pictures with him and take his autograph. The situation went out of control, and even the security could not do much. Eventually, Siraj had to shout at the crowd, asking them to behave properly as he walked towards his car. He also warned them that he would leave the scene if the ruckus continued.

Watch it here:

Siraj had gone somewhere, and suddenly the crowd surrounded him and swarmed him like bees.



The situation went out of control, and finally Siraj's patience snapped - he lashed out at the crowd in anger.



Guys, he is a human being too.

Let him live his life in peace. pic.twitter.com/L7S3hHcinH — Jara (@JARA_Memer) February 9, 2026

Mohammed Siraj had gone somewhere, and suddenly the crowd surrounded him and pounced on him like bees. The whole place was filled with dust



The situation spiraled out of control, and finally Siraj's patience ran out-Siraj told the crowd to wait a minute. "Why are you doing... pic.twitter.com/D0gmCNNPOc — Shanu (@Shanu_3010) February 10, 2026

Prepared to travel to Spain for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match in La Liga, Siraj had a swift change of plans as the selectors picked him as a replacement for injured Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 plans last week.

Siraj was India's chief destructor with the ball in their campaign opener against the United States of America. After the game, he revealed how skipper Suryakumar Yadav informed him about selection in the T20 World Cup team as a replacement for Harshit. Siraj, however, refused to believe that Suryakumar was telling the truth.

"Two days ago Surya bhai said: "Miyaan bags pack kaar aur aaja (Pack your bags and come (to Mumbai)). I told him "Bhai mazaak mat karo kyon ki yeh to honewala hain nahi (Brother please don't joke as this won't happen). But he said 'mai sach keh raha hoon, ready ho ja' (I am telling you the truth, get ready)," an elated Siraj narrated his comeback story in the post-match presentation after India beat USA.

Not long after Surya's call, Pragyan Ojha - a member of India's selection committee - called him and revealed the same. Siraj was thrilled, even as his tickets for the flight to Madrid were already booked.

"Then (India selector Pragyan) Ojha bhai called me... Whatever the almighty has written, no one can change that," he added.

Despite not being a part of India's initial T20 World Cup squad, Siraj was working hard in domestic cricket. After receiving a text from India's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, the pacer said he couldn't talk as he was tired from playing two four-day games.

As the pacer found himself on the flight to Mumbai for the T20 World Cup, Siraj admitted that he had not thought playing in the mega event was still possible for him.