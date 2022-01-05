Ebadot Hossain took a giant step towards becoming a role model for upcoming Bangladesh cricketers on Wednesday not only because of his performance on the field but also with his conduct during the post-match interview. The right-arm seamer, who was adjudged player of the match for leading Bangladesh to a historic win in New Zealand in the first Test in Mount Maunganui, gave "one of best post-match interviews you'll watch from a professional athlete." Ebadot picked up six wickets for 46 runs in New Zealand's second innings to play a major role in Bangladesh's 8-wicket win - their first in New Zealand in any format.

The tall seamer said the entire team had set a goal of fulfilling the dream of beating New Zealand in New Zealand before the series.

"In New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get a win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand and said 'We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil and we can do it.' They are Test champions, if we can beat them our next generation will be inspired," Ebadot said in the post-match presentation.

Watch: Ebadot Hossain Stunning Post-Match Interview After Bangladesh' Historic Win

Ebadot Hossain is now our favourite cricketer.



One of the ???????????????? post-match interviews you'll watch from a professional athlete ????



He joined the Bangladesh Air Force and played volleyball and now he's just bowled his country to a famous win ????#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/CBKquRpzUx — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2022

Ebadot who finished with 7 wickets in the match and became the first Bangladesh pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in over eight years credited coach Ottis Gibson for working with him.

"In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

Promoted

Ebadot, a member of Bangladesh Air Force, celebrates every wicket with a salute.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force," Ebadot added.