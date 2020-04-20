Dwayne Bravo Praises MS Dhoni, CSK For Always Backing Him

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has heaped praise on wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni for always showing faith in him during the Indian Premier League. He also revealed what makes Chennai Super Kings special as a franchise and why there is a sense of belonging within the team. Bravo revealed this during an Instagram Live session on the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings. "With CSK, there is a sense of family, it is not just a team, over the years the cricketers who have joined the team, they have developed a lot, I have played for other franchises as well, it's important that everyone should be on the same page," Bravo said during the session.

"MS Dhoni has always trusted me and the coach Stephen Fleming also backs me. They allow me to be myself. I bowl in the death overs and sometimes I end up going for runs. CSK has always shown faith in my ability to bowl at the death. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent," he added.

Bravo has been with the CSK since 2011. He has played a total of 104 matches for the franchise, picking up 121 wickets.

The all-rounder has also managed to win the Purple Cap (most wickets in IPL) two times (2013 and 2015).

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011 and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.