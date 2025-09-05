Narayan Jagadeesan missed out on a well deserved double hundred by three runs as South Zone reached an imposing first innings score of 536 despite a dull second day in their Duleep Trophy semi-final against North Zone in Bengaluru on Friday. Starting the day on 297 for three, South Zone nearly batted the entire second day (88.2 overs) and managed only 239 runs while losing the remaining wickets. Jagadeesan (197, 352 balls) hit 16 boundaries and three sixes before getting run-out. The rest of the South batters never looked like trying to up the ante but did well enough to put up a commendable total.

North batters now have two full days to chase down a target of 537 and book their berth in the final.

At the start of the day, South skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (11) was dismissed off the second delivery of the day bowled by India medium pacer Anshul Kamboj (2/67 in 24 overs).

However Ricky Bhui (54 off 131 balls) and Jagadeesan didn't force the pace during their 87 runs for the fifth wicket which took them 194 deliveries.

Jagadeesan, who had added only three boundaries to his overnight 13 was distinctly unlucky when the burly Bhui sold a dummy to the Tamil Nadu keeper-batter.

He pushed a ball towards point in pursuit of quick single as Jagadeesan sprinted towards the striker's end only to find the Andhra man rooted to his crease.

In the post-lunch session, Bhui briefly gave the charge, hitting off-spinner Sahil Lotra for a four and a six over long-on.

But when left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu (5/125 in 47.2 overs) was brought into the attack, he was out in a meek fashion edging one to rival skipper Ankit Kumar.

Hyderabad spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (58 off 116 balls) then found an able ally in Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh (29 off 81 balls) as the duo added a crucial 63 runs for the eighth wicket which took South past the 500-run mark.

