Anvay, the son of legendary India batter Rahul Dravid, was on Tuesday named in one of the four squads for the Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy commencing in Hyderabad on Wednesday. A top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper, the teenager has been named in Team C of the tournament which is held annually and provides a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills. Anvay, the younger brother of Samit who has played a few Maharaja T20 KSCA Trophy matches as a top-order batter, is a hard-hitting batter.

"The Junior Selection Committee has picked the teams for the upcoming IDFC First Bank Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 5th-11th November, 2025," said a BCCI release.

Team C, led by Aaron George, will open its campaign in the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy against Team B, led by Vedant Trivedi, on Friday.

The squads: Team A: Vihaan Malhotra (c), Abhigyan Kundu (vc &wk), Vansh Acharya, Balaji Rao (wk), Lakshya Raichandani, Vineeth V K, Markanday Panchal, Satvik Deswal, V Yashveer, Hemchudeshan J, R S Ambrish, Honey Pratap Singh, Vasu Devani, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Sood.

Team B: Vedant Trivedi (c), Harvansh Singh (vc & wk), Wafi Kachchhi, Sagar Virk, Sayan Paul, Vedant Singh Chauhan, Pranav Pant, Ehit Salaria (wk), B K Kishore, Anmoljeet Singh, Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Mohammed Malik, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar, Vaibhav Sharma.

Team C: Aaron George (c), Aaryan Yadav (vc), Ankit Chatterjee, Manikanth Shivanand, Rahul Kumar, Yash Kasvankar, Anvay Dravid (wk), Yuvraj Gohil (wk), Khilan A Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, Aayush Shukla, Henil Patel, Laxman Pruthi, Rohit Kumar Das, Mohit Ulva.

Team D: Chandrahas Dash (c), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (vc), Shanthanu Singh, Arnav Bugga, Abhinav Kannan, Kushagra Ojha, Aryan Sakpal (wk), A Rapole (wk), Vikalp Tiwari, Mohamed Enaan, Aayan Akram, Udhav Mohan, Ashutosh Mahida, M Toshith Yadav, Solib Tariq.

