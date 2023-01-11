Ravichandran Ashwin continues to play a crucial role for the Indian team in the Test format, but, of late, the player has remained out of favour in the limited-overs cricket quite often. The right-arm off-spinner has so far taken 449 Test wickets with as many as 30 five-wicket hauls to his name being only the seventh bowler in the format to do so. Reliable and technically sound batting is just another trait of the all-rounder. What makes Ashwin all more special is the way with which he controls his nerves under pressure situations.

In a recent interview, Ashwin was asked a question regarding his stature as an all-rounder that involved the name of the great Kapil Dev, and the answer from the current India player was gold.

When asked if he expected himself to become "the most successful all-rounder after Kapil Dev", Ashwin said that the 1983 World Cup-winning captain is not only a "great Indian cricketer" but "one of the greatest" the world has seen.

"I don't want to sound too humble or too skeptical. But when you do something in your life, you want to be the best at what you want to do, right? Kapil Dev is not just a great Indian cricketer, but is one of the greatest cricketers the world has seen. And if you take up the bat and the ball, I suggest, any child, any kid that is taking the ball or the bat today must be aspiring to be the best in the world. It doesn't matter who's done it in the past, you have to want to be the best in the world," Ashwin told New Indian Express.

