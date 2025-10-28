Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has backed veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play till the 2027 World Cup, following their strong outings in the third and final ODI against Australia last week. Rohit scored his 33rd century as India beat Australia by nine wickets to register a consolation win. Kohli, on the other hand, hit an unbeaten 74 to recover from his back-to-back ducks in Perth and Adelaide, respectively. The former BCCI selector dismissed age concerns, saying that the two has still got plenty to offer in the format.

"Ro-Ko set for 2027. Rohit, in my opinion, has to surely play the 2027 World Cup. Don't bring the age factor. Don't say 'he is touching 40, brushing 40, reaching 40'. Stop all these. He is fit, he is playing well, taking slip catches cleanly. What else do you want? He is scoring in every match. He played effortlessly in Sydney. It felt similar to the way he played in the 2019 World Cup. Yes, he didn't go to the sixth, gear and seventh gear. He was going in third and fourth gear," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"Virat Kohli, on the other hand, can play until 45, given his fitness. He is as fit as a 25-year-old," he added.

The 65-year-old urged the BCCI to back the duo instead of creating uncertainty around their future. He added that if he was the selector currently, he would've sealed their places in the team for the World Cup.

"Don't spook them. Don't instil fear. Leave them alone. I think you have to tell them that they are important for the team. Tell them to look after themselves. 'We will form the team around you. You two are very important. Please make sure you are fit enough'. I think this should be the thought process and communication. If they do it this way, it will be good for Team India and the two players," Srikkanth said.

"If I was the chairman of the selection committee, today itself I will go to them and say, 'Just be fit for the 2027 World Cup and win us the trophy'," he added.