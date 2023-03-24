Former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev said that there can be no comparisons between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson while showing trust in Rahul Dravid and the team management for showing trust in the World No. 1 T20 batter. Suryakumar had a horrible outing in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia as he scored three consecutive golden ducks. As a result, a number of fans and experts have been calling for the inclusion of Sanju Samson in his place. Kapil back Suryakumar to regain his form and said that he needs support in his journey after the disappointing series.

"A cricketer who has played so well will always get more chances. Don't compare Surya with Sanju Samson, it doesn't seem right. If Sanju goes through a bad phase, then you will talk about somebody else. This should not happen. If the team management has decided to back Suryakumar Yadav, then he should be given more chances. Yes, people will talk, give their opinion but ultimately, it's the management's call," Kapil told ABP News.

While Suryakumar has mainly featured as a No.4 in the team, the management decided to send him at No. 7 in Chennai. The move backfired for the hosts, but Kapil made it clear that changes in batting order is nothing new and there must be some reason behind the decision taken by Rahul Dravid and Co.

"It's very easy to talk after the match is finished. Maybe the idea behind sending Suryakumar at No.7 was to give him an opportunity as a finisher. This (shuffling of the batting order) is nothing new in ODIs. This has happened many times before. Yes, at times it can happen that a batter's confidence is dented if he has been dragged down the order. But the onus rests on the player to tell his captain that 'I can handle myself in the top order.' The coach and captain must have taken the decision with particular thinking," he added.