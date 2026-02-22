Doha will host the next round of International Cricket Council board and committee meetings from March 25 to 27, reflecting the world body's growing engagement with the sport in the middle eastern nation. "The meetings will bring together ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members and senior leadership as part of the organisation's ongoing governance calendar, providing an important opportunity to deliberate over key matters pertaining to the present and future of the global game," the ICC said in a statement.

Since 2020, overall participation in cricket in Qatar has grown by an impressive 447 per cent, stated the ICC.

"Central to this growth has been cricket's inclusion in the Qatar Olympic Committee's School Olympic Programme, which has helped embed the game within schools across the country.

"More recently, the launch of ICC's Criiio Cricket Festivals has further expanded cricket's reach, with 287 school teams taking part in the previous edition and nearly 90% of participants experiencing cricket for the first time," the world body added.

