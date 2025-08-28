India pacer Mohammed Shami's married life has been in focus over the last few years. He married Hasin Jahan in 2014, but four years later, the couple started living separately. Hasin Jahan has accused Shami and his family of physical and mental torture. She has consistently spoken out against Shami on social media and news channels. Earlier this month, Jahan even called Shami a "womanizer" and alleged that he prioritizes the children of his girlfriends, giving them expensive gifts while completely ignoring his own daughter, Ayra.

In a recent interview with News 24, Shami spoke at length about his personal life, stating that he doesn't want to dwell on the past.

When asked if he had any regrets about his marriage, Shami said, "Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Shami is not the only cricketer to have a troubled married life. Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan divorced his estranged wife Ayesha Mukherjee. This year, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma also got divorced.

When asked further about the disputes that cricketers like Dhawan, Chahal, and he had with their respective partners, Shami replied, "That's your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies."

On the game front, Shami recently returned to competitive cricket, playing for East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. The 34-year-old finished Day 1 with figures of 1 for 55 in 17 overs against North Zone in Bengaluru.

Shami last played a competitive game on May 2, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). That outing was forgettable for the pacer, as he went wicketless and conceded 48 runs in three overs against the Gujarat Titans.

The 2025 IPL season wasn't a remarkable one for Shami, as he managed only six wickets in nine matches. He also missed India's high-profile Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England earlier this year and has not been picked for the Asia Cup in September. He hasn't played for the national side since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

(With ANI Inputs)