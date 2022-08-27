Disney Star has won the TV and digital rights for all International Cricket Council (ICC) events from 2024 to 2027, the sport's governing body confirmed on Saturday. "The International Cricket Council today confirmed Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights to both men's and women's global events through to the end of 2027," the ICC said in a statement. The ICC said Disney Star won the rights in a single round sealed bid process "which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket".

"The decision followed a robust tender, bidding and evaluation process, which started in June 2022," the ICC said.

"We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans," ICC chairman Greg Barclay was quoted as saying.

"They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before," he added.

Promoted

He also said that Disney Star provided "impressive plans" for the promotion of women's cricket.

"Having a broadcast and digital partner for women's events in India is a significant step forward in our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Disney Star presented impressive plans for the promotion of women's cricket and they clearly share our vision so I'm incredibly excited by the size of the opportunity ahead," he said.