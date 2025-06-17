Dirdh Patel, a 23-year-old cricketer who had just completed his MSc in Artificial Intelligence, was among the 274 people who died in an Air India plane crash last week. AI 171 - belonging to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet - crashed seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1.30 pm. According to BBC and Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League (where he played) Dirdh Patel was one of 241 passengers and crew members who died when the plane travelling from Ahmedabad to London crashed.

"The League is extremely sad to learn of the death of Dirdh Patel of Leeds Modernians CC in yesterday's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. He is the brother of Krutik Patel, formerly of Pool CC," the league said.

"Dirdh was the overseas player for Leeds Modernians CC in 2024, scoring 312 runs and taking 29 wickets for the 1st XI in 20 matches, whilst completing his Masters degree during the year. It was his intention to register as an Overseas Born English Resident player once settled into his new job.

"Leeds Modernians have confirmed that they will be holding a minute's silence before their 1st and 2nd team matches this weekend. The League is thinking of the Krutik and the Patel family at this very sad and difficult time."

Dirdh Patel studied at the University of Huddersfield and completed an MSc in artificial intelligence.

Dr George Bargiannis, a reader in artificial intelligence at the university's school of computing and engineering, remembered Dirdh as an exceptional individual.

"Dirdh was an exceptional individual, always intellectually curious, coming to me during classes with questions that showed deep understanding and commitment, " he told the BBC..

"He had a clear ability of seeing the bigger picture and how his learning could lead to making a positive impact in the world."

Dr Bargiannis said he had stayed in touch with Mr Patel after he graduated and added: "His loss is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends, fellow students, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. May his memory continue to inspire those of us who had the privilege of sharing a part of his life."