Dinesh Karthik Birthday: Cricketer Turns 36, Shikhar Dhawan, Others Send Wishes
Dinesh Karthik birthday: Wishes poured in for the wicketkeeper-batsman on social media on Tuesday..
Highlights
-
Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 36th birthday today
-
Wishes poured in for Dinesh Karthik on social media
-
Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture with Karthik on Instagram stories
Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is celebrating his 36th birthday on Tuesday and wishes poured in on social media from all corners. Karthik's India teammate Shikhar Dhawan was among one of the first to extend his greetings to the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper. Sharing a picture with Karthik in India's practice jersey on Instagram stories, Dhawan wrote, "Lots of love on your birthday, bro. Happy Birthday."
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended its greetings to Karthik by listing his achievements in a tweet along with a picture.
“2007 ICC World T20-winner
2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner
152 international games and 3176 international runs.
Here's wishing wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik a very happy birthday,” BCCI tweeted.
ICC World T20-winner— BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2021
ICC Champions Trophy-winner
intl. games & intl. runs
Here's wishing wicketkeeper-batsman @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aS23y3TnV7
Karthik's Indian Premier League (IPL) team also wished him on the special day, calling him their "rock" and "backbone".
“Our rock, our backbone, the one and only Dee Kay Anna! Happy Birthday, Dinesh Karthik,” the Kolkata Knight Riders tweet read along with a montage of Karthik.
Our rock, our backbone, the one and only Dee Kay Anna!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 31, 2021
Happy Birthday, @DineshKarthik! pic.twitter.com/4fgRwhIIHn
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) also wished Karthik on his birthday, saying that the cricketer scored 510 runs in the 2013 season for them.
“Happy Birthday, DK. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs for us in the 2013 season,” the tweet read. They also shared a picture of Karthik in MI's jersey.
Happy Birthday DK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 1, 2021
The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs for us in the 2013 season#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/rUdXpPr94M
The right-handed batsman made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against England at the Lord's. Since then, he has scored 1,752 runs at an average of 30.52 in 94 ODI games.
Promoted
Karthik made his Test debut in Test in 2004 against Australia. He has featured in 26 Test matches and scored 1,025 runs at an average of 25.00. Karthik represented India in 32 games in T20Is and scored 399 runs at an average of 33.25.
He has played 2013 IPL games and scored 3,946 runs at a strike rate of 129.89.