Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar were two of Indian cricket's greatest talents, rising through the ranks during the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, only one of them, Tendulkar, went on to have a legendary career. On the other hand, Kambli, who was regarded by many as a greater talent than Sachin, failed to fulfil his potential, playing for India for the last time in the year 2000. Now, Kambli's younger brother Virendra has expressed that Kambli never considered himself a greater talent than Tendulkar, and has also revealed what kind of relationship the two shared.

"Both had the same talent. You can't say my brother was greater than Sachin or vice versa. They were both the same. I never heard my brother say he was better than Sachin," Virendra said in an interview to Vickey Lalwani.

Virendra also shared insight on the friendship between Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

"Sachin dada has always supported Vinod. Their friendship is still very strong. Sachin calls and checks on him with Andrea (Hewitt, Vinod's wife)," Virendra revealed.

"Sachin dada. He was closest to him. I don't know about others, but I saw them together when I went to watch Ranji Trophy matches. I would go to the dressing room to eat, and Sachin dada, Vinod, and I would sit together and have fun. We would joke around and have a good time," Virendra said.

Vinod Kambli went on to play 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India. A glimpse of Kambli's incredible talent can be seen in the statistics, as he ended his career with a Test average of over 54.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in the history of cricket in both Tests and ODIs.