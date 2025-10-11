Rohit Sharma is training hard for the upcoming Australia limited-overs tour. He was recently relieved of the ODI captaincy after Shubman Gill was named the new skipper. That move by the BCCI has started intense speculation about whether Rohit will retire after the Australia ODI series or not. On Friday, the ex-India skipper was seen batting in the nets at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He was accompanied by former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Hundreds of fans gathered to see Rohit practice. Things turned chaotic when Rohit was about to step out of the ground. Abhishek Nayar could be heard telling the fans, "Dhakka mat dena, usko lagna nahi chahiye (Don't push, he should not be injured)."

Abhishek Nayar is politely requesting the fans to clear the way so that Rohit Sharma can exit easily. pic.twitter.com/m43WxySQVr — (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

Rohit has been named in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19. The 38-year-old will feature as a specialist batter under Shubman Gill's leadership.

In the lead-up to the series, the former India captain, who last featured in the Champions Trophy title win against New Zealand in March, has commenced his training to keep himself ready for the challenge Down Under.

In the video clip that is going viral on social media, Rohit can be seen facing local pacers at the city's iconic cricketing ground. The right-handed batter was seen playing a few elegant cover drives and crisp sweep shots as hundreds of fans cheered him on. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also in attendance. The Indian star later took a moment to acknowledge the enthusiastic crowd at Shivaji Park.

Besides Rohit, another former India captain, Virat Kohli, will don the India jersey after a gap of more than seven months. Both Rohit and Kohli have announced their retirements from the T20I and Test formats and only feature in ODIs.

While both Rohit and Kohli were named in India's squad for the ODI series against Australia, uncertainty looms over their future beyond. Some believe the series could mark the final chapter for the iconic duo in international cricket.

Speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, the new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, reflected on the invaluable role the two stalwarts continue to play in the dressing room. Amid ongoing speculation about their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gill highlighted their unmatched experience and impact.

"The experience that we both have and the matches that we've won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India. There are very few players in the world who have the same skill, the same quality, and the same experience. So, in that sense, I'm very happy," Gill said in the press conference on Thursday.