Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a heavyweight clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and DC will aim to start the season on a high, but their job won't be easy as they face a formidable MI side, led by their evergreen skipper Rohit Sharma. DC retained Pant, alongside Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, ahead of the auction, before bolstering their squad at the two-day event last month. MI, on the other hand, retained Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav, and were pretty busy during the auction, adding more firepower to their team.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, March 27.

What time will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match start?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)