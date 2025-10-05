India pacer Deepak Chahar has been out of action for quite some time now. Making his debut in 2018, Chahar impressed everyone with his ultimate pace and wicket-taking abilities. However, injuries spoiled his brilliant run in international cricket as his last appearance for India came in 2023. Despite his absence from the cricket field, Chahar left everyone stunned with his appearance in India's famous reality show Bigg Boss. In a video going viral on social media, rumours spread among the fans that the pacer was all set to enter the 19th edition of the show as a new wildcard contestant.

In a video posted on the broadcaster's X (formerly Twitter) handle, Deepak was shown entering the stage and interacting with Bigg Boss host and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Salman was heard saying, "Hum kab se wait kar rahe the ki iss season ke second wildcard kaun honge? (We were waiting to know who will be the second wildcard of this season?)"

It is worth noting that Shehbaaz Badesha entered the show as the first wildcard contestant.

Chahar then said, "I feel Bigg Boss is tougher than cricket itself, because inside the house, you never really know who your enemies are and who your friends are."

On being asked about his chances of winning, Chahar said, "I will first go inside, observe everything, and only then will it be decided. However, the chances of winning are very strong."

However, contrary to the claims, Chahar will not be entering the show as a wildcard contestant. Instead, the Indian cricketer went inside the house to drop her sister, Malti, the second wildcard contestant of the season.

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, like every other season, this edition is also creating a buzz among the fans every day. With amazing contestants like Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, and others, Bigg Boss 19 is getting spicier with every episode.