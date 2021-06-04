David Warner, who is known for his hilarious videos and posts on social media, came up with a face swap video on Friday in which he superimposed his face on the that of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Warner used a snippet from a song from the movie 'Student of The Year 2' and shared the video on Instagram. "Back by popular demand #whoami #india #song," Warner captioned the video. Warner's post not only left fans in splits but also attracted a reaction from his former teammate Brett Lee.

The former Australia fast-bowler couldn't hold back his laugh after watching the video and posted laughing emojis in the comments section.

Warner's wife Candice also reacted to the video by posting heart emojis.

Warner, who was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, reunited with his family after spending almost a month in isolation following the postponement of the 14th edition of the T20 league.

Before the IPL was postponed, Warner lost his captaincy and his place in the SunRisers Hyderabad camp after the team's poor start in the tournament.

SRH lost five of their first six games this season and the franchise decided to handover the captaincy to New Zealand's Kane Williamson midway through the tournament.

Warner's next assignment will be the tour of the West Indies. The left-handed opener along with Steve Smith and pacer Mitchell Starc were named in the 23-man squad last month.

Australia will play five Twenty20 internationals and three One-day Internationals in the Caribbean next month.