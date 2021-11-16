Australia opening batter David Warner has hinted that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) might retain current skipper Kane Williamson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to help Australia lift the maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday. However, during the IPL 2021, the Australia opener was first sacked from captaincy and then was dropped from the playing XI of SRH.

Warner has now indicated that SRH might retain New Zealand skipper Williamson for the IPL 2022.

"@yaazey6 make sure you keep supporting as my friend Kane will still be there please," Warner said on Instagram while replying to a user.

SRH have won the IPL title just once and the win came under Warner's leadership in 2016. The side this year failed to reach the playoffs and will end the IPL 2021 at the eighth position.

Coming to T20 World Cup 2021, Warner came into the tournament in uncharacteristically patchy form but laid those demons to rest in style with a power-packed set of performances.

The left-handed Australian opener racked up a tally of 289 runs - the second most of the tournament - at a healthy average of 48.16 to help propel his team to victory in Sunday's Dubai final.

Warner struck 65 against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stages, before a breath-taking 89 not out against the West Indies and then 49 against Pakistan in the semi-finals placed his team on the cusp of global glory.