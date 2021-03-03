Australia opener David Warner admitted that he "would not have" played with the injury in the Test series against India which extended his return back to the field. Warner had played the last two Tests against India while still being hampered by the groin injury he sustained in the ODI series at the end of November 2020. "I made the call to play those Test matches, felt like I needed to be out there and help the guys. Looking back in hindsight I probably wouldn't have done that, where I am with the injury it put me back a little bit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"If I'm thinking about myself I probably would have said no, but I did what I felt was best for the team and me being out there opening the batting was I felt the best thing for the team," he added.

On Tuesday, Warner was named in New South Wales' (NSW) squad for the upcoming Marsh ODI Cup match against South Australia.

The opening batsman will be returning to cricket for the NSW Blues on Thursday after six weeks recovering from a groin injury.

Promoted

Warner will be taking the place of Daniel Hughes, who has a shoulder complaint, while Nick Larkin comes in for Steve Smith, who is still rehabbing his elbow injury.

Pat Cummins will again captain the One Day Cup squad that won their season opener against Victoria at North Sydney Oval last month by 59 runs.