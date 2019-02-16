Dale Steyn Overtakes England's Stuart Broad With Impressive Spell Against Sri Lanka

Dale Steyn led South Africa's bowling attack and claimed two big wickets on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Saturday to surpass England fast bowler Stuart Broad in the list of leading wicket-takers in the Test cricket. The 35-year-old South African dismissed Oshada Fernando and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella to climb to the seventh position in all-time leading Test wicket-takers and fourth among fast bowlers. With 439 wickets, Dale Steyn is now 80 wickets away from West Indies legend Courtney Walsh (519).

With 575 scalps, Engalnd's James Anderson leads the chart, as far as fast bowlers are concerned, while former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath is second with 563 wickets to his name.

On Friday, Steyn surpassed Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to draw parity with Broad. The South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker claimed four wickets in the first innings in Durban to equal Broad's tally of 437 wickets in Tests.

On the penultimate day of the first Test, Kusal Perera hit a second successive half-century to keep Sri Lanka's hopes alive.

Perera made 56 not out as Sri Lanka reached 166 for five at lunch, 138 runs short of a victory target of 304.

Steyn made South Africa's only breakthroughs on a hot, humid morning at Kingsmead when he took two wickets in the space of three balls in the tenth over of the day.

Steyn had Fernando caught at second slip by Faf du Plessis after the debutant made 37 and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 58 with Perera. Two balls later, Dickwella pushed forward to Steyn and the bowler held a sharp, right-handed return catch.

South Africa were without opening bowler Vernon Philander, who was sidelined on Saturday with what was described as a "hamstring niggle".

The left-handed Perera, who made top score of 51 in the first innings, was joined by Dhananjaya de Silva (25 not out) in a sixth wicket partnership which was worth 56 at lunch. Perera had faced 91 balls and hit seven fours.

